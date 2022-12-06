Overview

Dr. Neil Oishi, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Program: University Of Florida|University Of Southern California (Dds).



Dr. Oishi works at Pacific Maxillofacial Center in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Waipahu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.