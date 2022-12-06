Overview

Dr. Neil Ohora, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Olney, MD. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Ohora works at Neil R. Ohora in Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.