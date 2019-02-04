See All Ophthalmologists in Harahan, LA
Dr. Neil Notaroberto, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neil Notaroberto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harahan, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.

Dr. Notaroberto works at Eye Care 20/20 in Harahan, LA with other offices in Mandeville, LA and Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Visual Field Defects and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eyecare2020
    1939 Hickory Ave Ste 101, Harahan, LA 70123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 737-3456
  2. 2
    Eyecare 2020
    2 Sanctuary Blvd Ste 303, Mandeville, LA 70471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 624-5058
  3. 3
    Eyecare 2020
    1185 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 641-2252
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AVALA Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Hemorrhage
Visual Field Defects
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Hemorrhage
Visual Field Defects
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Opticare
    • Peoples Health
    • Spectera
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Neil Notaroberto, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1730150822
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
• The George Washington Univ Med Ctr
    Internship
• Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Notaroberto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Notaroberto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Notaroberto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Notaroberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Notaroberto has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Visual Field Defects and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Notaroberto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Notaroberto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Notaroberto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Notaroberto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Notaroberto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

