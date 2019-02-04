Overview

Dr. Neil Notaroberto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harahan, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.



Dr. Notaroberto works at Eye Care 20/20 in Harahan, LA with other offices in Mandeville, LA and Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Visual Field Defects and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.