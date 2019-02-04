Dr. Neil Notaroberto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Notaroberto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Notaroberto, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Notaroberto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harahan, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.
Dr. Notaroberto works at
Locations
-
1
Eyecare20201939 Hickory Ave Ste 101, Harahan, LA 70123 Directions (504) 737-3456
-
2
Eyecare 20202 Sanctuary Blvd Ste 303, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 624-5058
-
3
Eyecare 20201185 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-2252Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Opticare
- Peoples Health
- Spectera
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Notaroberto?
Extremely thorough, when you can get to see him - because he is good he has more patients than he probably should have.
About Dr. Neil Notaroberto, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1730150822
Education & Certifications
- The George Washington Univ Med Ctr
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Notaroberto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Notaroberto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Notaroberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Notaroberto works at
Dr. Notaroberto has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Visual Field Defects and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Notaroberto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Notaroberto speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Notaroberto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Notaroberto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Notaroberto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Notaroberto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.