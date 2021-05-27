Overview

Dr. Neil Niren, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Niren works at Brad Amos Dermatology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.