Dr. Neil Negrin, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Negrin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Kapila Podiatry3875 Austell Rd Ste 201, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 819-1777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neil Negrin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Negrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Negrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Negrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Negrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Negrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Negrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.