Dr. Neil Nagovski, MD

Hematology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Nagovski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Fishermen's Community Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Lower Keys Medical Center.

Dr. Nagovski works at MOFFIT CANCER CENTER in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hospital West Cancer Institute
    801 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-4325
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    3585 NE 207th St Ste C6, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 409-1767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fishermen's Community Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Lower Keys Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leukemia
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2020
    Dr. Nagovski has been the main player in my cancer treatment since August 2018, besides my family and friends. I really trust him to take care of my health, and confidence is one of the most important keys to succeed and now I am in remission. He is very supportive, clarifying all my questions, addressing all my concerns as well as taking actions when it is needed. Moreover, he is very kind and extremely polite.
    Sergio H Matsuda — Apr 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neil Nagovski, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1588635668
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • First Tashkent State Medical Institute
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Nagovski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagovski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagovski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagovski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagovski has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagovski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagovski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagovski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagovski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagovski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

