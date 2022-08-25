See All Gastroenterologists in Toms River, NJ
Gastroenterology
Dr. Neil Nagaria, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj-Njms University Hospital

Dr. Nagaria works at Ocean Family Gastroenterology in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Heartburn and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cmc Family Health Center
    301 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 281-1590
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Ocean Family Gastroenterology
    425 LAKEHURST RD, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 458-8334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Heartburn
Constipation
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 251 ratings
    Patient Ratings (251)
    5 Star
    (238)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 25, 2022
    Yes, Dr. Nagaria's the best in his Profession, thank you for all you do!
    Debi — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. Neil Nagaria, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1760401749
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umdnj-Njms University Hospital
    Residency
    • Hackensack University Medical Center-Chief Resident For Dept Of Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
