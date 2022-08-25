Dr. Neil Nagaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Nagaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Nagaria, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj-Njms University Hospital
Dr. Nagaria works at
Locations
-
1
Cmc Family Health Center301 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 281-1590Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Ocean Family Gastroenterology425 LAKEHURST RD, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (908) 458-8334
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagaria?
Yes, Dr. Nagaria’s the best in his Profession, thank you for all you do!
About Dr. Neil Nagaria, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1760401749
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Njms University Hospital
- Hackensack University Medical Center-Chief Resident For Dept Of Internal Medicine
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagaria works at
Dr. Nagaria has seen patients for Gastritis, Heartburn and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagaria speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
251 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.