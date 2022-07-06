See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in West Chester, PA
Dr. Neil Mushlin, DO

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (80)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Neil Mushlin, DO is a Pulmonologist in West Chester, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital

Dr. Mushlin works at Advocare Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists in West Chester, PA with other offices in Exton, PA and Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Advocare Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists
    1593 McDaniel Dr, West Chester, PA 19380 (610) 359-5858
    Advocare Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists
    736 W LINCOLN HWY, Exton, PA 19341 (610) 359-5858
    Advocare Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists
    1240 S Broad St Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 (610) 359-5858

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brandywine Hospital
  • Chester County Hospital
  • Doylestown Hospital
  • Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
  • Grand View Health
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Phoenixville Hospital

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UPMC

    Jul 06, 2022
    Referred by my PCP to Dr. Mushlin. They had no openings for new pts. for weeks. However, noting my 'distress-difficulty breathing', his staff member, put me on hold and informed him. I was seen that day- treated urgently. Additional studies ordered, diagnosed and rx initiated. 'I can breathe!' He has followed up, calling me on several occasions. I am extremely grateful for referral to this professional practice where I am receiving compassionate care. I have recommended him to others and will continue to do so. He is the exception!
    Gwen Dickinson — Jul 06, 2022
    Pulmonary Disease
    English
    1639387418
    Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital
    Lankenau Hospital
    Crozer-Keystone Health System
    Muhlenberg
    Dr. Neil Mushlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Mushlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mushlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mushlin has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mushlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mushlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

