Dr. Neil Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Mehta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, Palos Community Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Palos Community Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Dr Neil Mehta is highly recommended to anyone in need of radiation.
About Dr. Neil Mehta, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1588605695
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C|University of Chicago Hosps
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.