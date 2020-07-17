Dr. Neil McDevitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil McDevitt, MD
Dr. Neil McDevitt, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University of Medicine and Dentistry - Piscataway NJ and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Coastal Carolina Bariatric & Surgical Center295A Midland Pkwy Ste 260, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 560-5576Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Highly recommend Dr. McDevitt!!! Great bedside manner and communication.
About Dr. Neil McDevitt, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Bariatric Surgery, Emory University School Of Medicine, Department Of Surgery|Emory University - Atlanta GA
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA|Medical College Of Georgia, General Surgery
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University of Medicine and Dentistry - Piscataway NJ
- General Surgery
