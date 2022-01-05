Overview

Dr. Neil Mallis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Ensenada, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. Mallis works at Neil J Mallis MD in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.