Overview

Dr. Neil Malhotra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Berwyn, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Malhotra works at Penn Medicine Valley Forge in Berwyn, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.