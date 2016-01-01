Dr. Neil Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Malhotra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Berwyn, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Penn Medicine Valley Forge1001 Chesterbrook Blvd, Berwyn, PA 19312 Directions (215) 662-3487
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3487
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3487
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neil Malhotra, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1255494563
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Neuroplasty and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.