Dr. Neil Lobo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Lobo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Island Digestive Disease Consultants400 W Main St Ste 300, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 321-6400
Suffolk Anesthesia Services Pllc471 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 376-2269
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I find these negative reviews hard to believe. Dr. Lobo has always been patient and kind. I think he is a great dr and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Neil Lobo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1407956402
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobo has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Reflux Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lobo speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobo.
