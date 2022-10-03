Overview

Dr. Neil Lobo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lobo works at Island Digestive Disease Consultants in Babylon, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Reflux Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.