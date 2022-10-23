Dr. Neil Liebowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Liebowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Liebowitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Liebowitz works at
Locations
Cadtc Partners Llp1031 FARMINGTON AVE, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 677-2550
- 2 1115 West St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 276-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is excellent and very helpful. He originally diagnosed me with bipolar although I was convinced otherwise. My symptoms manifested themselves as physical problems. He placed me on a medication regime and for the last 12 years I have my old self back.
About Dr. Neil Liebowitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liebowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liebowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liebowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liebowitz works at
Dr. Liebowitz has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liebowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebowitz.
