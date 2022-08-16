Dr. Neil Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Levitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Levitt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Levitt works at
Locations
Oakland Arthritis Center P C.32270 Telegraph Rd Ste 120, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 646-1965
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levitt took his time and listened to what I had to say about the progression of my RA. He ordered some tests and will recommend a plan of treatment based on the results. I was treated well by both the doctor and his staff.
About Dr. Neil Levitt, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitt has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.