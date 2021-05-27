Dr. Neil Levin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Levin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Levin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
-
1
Virtua Primary Care239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 450, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 341-8181
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
Everyone was friendly and caring. Dr. Levin is always great.
About Dr. Neil Levin, DO
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487651675
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Levin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.