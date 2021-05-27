See All Family Doctors in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Neil Levin, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Neil Levin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Levin works at Virtua Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Primary Care
    239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 450, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 341-8181

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Dystonia
Chronic Neck Pain
Tremor
Dystonia
Chronic Neck Pain

Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 58 ratings
Patient Ratings (58)
5 Star
(44)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Neil Levin, DO

Family Medicine
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
46 years of experience
  • 46 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Male
  • Male
Gender
1487651675
  • 1487651675
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
Family Practice/OMT
  • Family Practice/OMT
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Willingboro Hospital
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Neil Levin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

58 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

