Dr. Neil Lava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Lava, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Lava works at
Locations
-
1
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3444
-
2
Emory Clinic At Executive Park12 Executive Park Dr NE Fl 5, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Neil Lava for my RRMS. Out of the 4 Neurologists I've seen he has listened to my concerns and promptly set up therapies which have helped immensely. He is top notch at Emory and I'm so glad I found him a few years ago. He also referred me to a Rheumatologist who diagnosed my Systemic Scleroderma. I am so appreciative of his care.
About Dr. Neil Lava, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1013900919
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lava works at
Dr. Lava has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.