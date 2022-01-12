See All Pediatricians in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Neil Kirshner, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Neil Kirshner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Kirshner works at Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage
    3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076
    Children's Clinic East - Lebanon
    920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090
    Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet
    2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tristar Summit Medical Center
  Tristar Centennial Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Jan 12, 2022
    We interviewed five different doctors before choosing Dr. Neil Kirshner for our first child, little did we know we would end up having a 4lb preemie. Doc. is personable, friendly, and so understanding and explains everything. For being first time parents he makes us feel supported. He's also extremely helpful in the fact that he tells us what to expect next and what we should do next to help with our child's development. He's always there to answer a question and his nurses are extremely caring. He took our 4 pound preemie to a thriving baby and we are so grateful.
    Caitlin E. — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Neil Kirshner, MD

    Pediatrics
    English
    1245224070
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Dr. Neil Kirshner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kirshner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirshner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirshner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirshner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirshner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

