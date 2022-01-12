Dr. Neil Kirshner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirshner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Kirshner, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Kirshner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Locations
Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-5920
Children's Clinic East - Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2147
Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2148
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
We interviewed five different doctors before choosing Dr. Neil Kirshner for our first child, little did we know we would end up having a 4lb preemie. Doc. is personable, friendly, and so understanding and explains everything. For being first time parents he makes us feel supported. He’s also extremely helpful in the fact that he tells us what to expect next and what we should do next to help with our child’s development. He’s always there to answer a question and his nurses are extremely caring. He took our 4 pound preemie to a thriving baby and we are so grateful.
About Dr. Neil Kirshner, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1245224070
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
