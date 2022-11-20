Dr. Neil Kirschbaum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Kirschbaum, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neil Kirschbaum, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL.
Dr. Kirschbaum works at
Pain Medicine1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 314, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 447-5206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Pain Center2 Oakwood Blvd Ste 195, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 447-5206
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
First let me say when I see Someone give Dr. K a bad review because he won’t give The patient more pain medication‘s after his doctor already prescribe some to him makes me absolutely crazy. You can’t get pain meds on top of pain meds from a pain management doctor if you have pain meds prescribed to you then you have to wait till those medications run out or turn them in to get stronger medication’s which this person obviously didn’t want to do. He has worked with me for about a year with my lower back issues from in a pinch nerve in my L4 and also helps me figure out different ways to help me with my other issues like my lupus, my hyperthyroidism autoimmune disorder and other things in my life that probably caused me to have the type of pain that I have. When people write reviews they need to realize that sometimes they write the review because they’re mad because a doctor can’t legally give them some thing and that’s not the doctors fault. If you have Dr. K as your in great hands!!!
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1134414386
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Kirschbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirschbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirschbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirschbaum has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirschbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirschbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirschbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.