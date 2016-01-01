See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Newark, NJ
Dr. Neil Kaushal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery

Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Neil Kaushal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Medical College - Westchester Medical Center

Dr. Kaushal works at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    205 S Orange Ave, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-0681
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Knee Fracture
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Knee Fracture

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Knee Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Clavicle Fracture
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Gait Abnormality
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Humerus Fracture
Joint Pain
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tenotomy
ACL Surgery
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hip Dysplasia
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Marfan Syndrome
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Neil Kaushal, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1275943110
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    New York Medical College - Westchester Medical Center
    Orthopedic Surgery
