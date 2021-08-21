See All Allergists & Immunologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Neil Kao, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (9)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neil Kao, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kao works at Weight Management and Treatment Center in Greenville, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC and Easley, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Toxic Effect of Venom and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergic Disease and Asthma Center PA
    1202 E Butler Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 627-3800
  2. 2
    Allergic Disease and Asthma Center
    3020 Reidville Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 699-4870
  3. 3
    Allergic Disease & Asthma Center
    5155 Calhoun Memorial Hwy Ste Ff, Easley, SC 29640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 442-5176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Toxic Effect of Venom
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Toxic Effect of Venom
Animal Allergies

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 21, 2021
    About Dr. Neil Kao, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720089477
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kao has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Toxic Effect of Venom and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

