Dr. Neil Kanterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Kanterman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Kanterman works at
Locations
Pediatric Ophthalmology Consultants of South Florida220 SW 84th Ave Ste 204, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 424-5959
Broward Health Coral Springs3000 Coral Hills Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 424-5959
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We've been seeing Dr. Kanterman since the birth of my premature sons. One of my boys had esotropia and needed surgery. As a nervous, sobbing parent, Dr. Kanterman put me at ease, and through my tears, he reassured me my son would be okay. 15 years later, he was right.
About Dr. Neil Kanterman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1053318402
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanterman works at
Dr. Kanterman has seen patients for Exotropia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanterman.
