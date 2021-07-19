Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Kahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Kahn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Kahn works at
Locations
Dekalb Psychiatric Associates2711 Irvin Way Ste 211, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 501-0001
Dekalb Medical Rehab Unit2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Treatment for spouse with dementia.
About Dr. Neil Kahn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1831190602
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.