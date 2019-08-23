Dr. Neil Kabous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Kabous, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Kabous, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Crawford Memorial Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Kabous works at
Locations
Providence Medical Group2723 S 7th St Ste A, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-8164Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Crawford Memorial Hospital
- Greene County General Hospital
- Paris Community Hospital
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kabous is exceptionally knowledgeable with a gift of great bedside manner. That is a rare and wonderful combo in the medical world. Both my husband and I are his patients. We each had cardiac caths done by Dr. Kabous, and neither of us had any bruising! That is borderline miraculous. Dr. Kabous is AWESOME!!! We absolutely love him.
About Dr. Neil Kabous, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1174597744
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Kabous has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kabous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabous has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kabous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabous.
