Overview

Dr. Neil Julie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.



Dr. Julie works at NEIL JULIE MD in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.