Dr. Jariwala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Jariwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Jariwala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2202 US Highway 41 N Ste E, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (812) 848-2322
- 2 46 Technology Pkwy S, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Directions (770) 727-2485
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jariwala?
Doctor Akhidenor has done it and he has put everlasting smiles in our faces, he save our son from autism, my son can now pay attention and say what he wants, he can do things on his own and there is no sign of autism in him anymore, contact this Doctor on his email akhidenorherbalhome@yahoo.com whatsapp +2348021312463...
About Dr. Neil Jariwala, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1710206545
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jariwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jariwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jariwala has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jariwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jariwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jariwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jariwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jariwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.