Dr. Hyman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Hyman, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Hyman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Hyman works at
Locations
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 834-3524
Movement Physical Therapy and Wellness PC355 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (773) 834-2124
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neil Hyman, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1700811981
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hyman has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hyman speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyman.
