Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM
Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College Of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Neil L. Horsley231 E 75th St, Chicago, IL 60619 Directions (773) 648-8432Tuesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday2:00pm - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
it was a good experience overall, they took great care of me and were thorough in my feet exam.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528094422
- Ohio College Of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
