Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Horowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Horowitz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Milford, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Horowitz works at
Locations
Milford Regional Medical Center14 Prospect St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 473-1480
- 2 75 Francis St Ste A3150, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor, very personable, caring, very polite and kind and fills you with confidence. I feel I am getting the best possible care with Dr. Horowitz. He performed my full hysterectomy and is overseeing my chemo. I have been very pleased with the care I've received from everyone at the Dana Farber and Brigham and Women's hospital.
About Dr. Neil Horowitz, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horowitz works at
Dr. Horowitz has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.