Dr. Neil Horlick, MD
Dr. Neil Horlick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Kaiser Permanente Tysons Corner Pharmacy8008 Westpark Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 287-6400
Kaiser Permanente Franklin Medical Offices655 Watkins Mill Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (240) 632-4000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Drs Reiter and Hill Pllc1133 21st St NW Ste 200, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 331-1740
Drs. Erkenbeckskillingkowalskicooper1145 19th St NW Ste 410, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 331-1740
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Been the greatest doctor when I was pregnant with my son 6 years ago, the most humble and patient doctor I had. He always explained every problem or the process of what I was going through with my pregnancy. When it was time for my son to be born he was right there when I needed him, even when I had to make the decision of getting a emergency c-section when it came to my sons life & myself during my labor. Even after my labor, I was lucky to find Dr. Horlick at the DC Facility when I was going through my health issue after 4 years and he still remembered me and he is still sweet and never made me feel uncomfortable at all.... I chose him and will continue to if I find him again because of his work and his answers he gives with no holding back when it comes to your health. We need more doctors like him in this medical field!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770717969
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Horlick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Horlick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horlick.
