Dr. Neil Hockstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hockstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Hockstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Hockstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.
Dr. Hockstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iron Hill Corporate Center700 Prides Xing Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 998-0300Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Wilmington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Benefit Concepts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- SelectHealth
- Starmark
- State Farm
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hockstein?
I waited very little in the waiting or examining rooms. Dr. Hockstein was very businesslike and diagnosed my problem almost immediately. He irrigated both ears while I was there. I found him to be very professional.
About Dr. Neil Hockstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1831131317
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania Surgery Center
- Jefferson Medical College
- Johns Hopkins University
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hockstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hockstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hockstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hockstein works at
Dr. Hockstein has seen patients for ENT Cancer, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hockstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Hockstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hockstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hockstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hockstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.