Dr. Hirschenbein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Hirschenbein, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Hirschenbein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 8910 University Center Ln Ste 530, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 546-8055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hirschenbein is the finest doctor I have ever been to. He's kind, very smart and caring. Everyone should be so blessed to be taken care of by him. I was in bad shape when I first went to him. He's treating my Lyme disease, and I'm seeing results. I can understand what I read now that I no longer have short term memory problems. His wife, Maryanne is a sweetheart who always makes me feel welcome with a smile. I can't say enough about these wonderful people. They saved my life, literally.
About Dr. Neil Hirschenbein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1457570889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
