Overview

Dr. Neil Griffin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston



Dr. Griffin works at Griffin Eye Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.