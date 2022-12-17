See All Ophthalmologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Ophthalmology
5 (145)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Neil Griffin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston

Dr. Griffin works at Griffin Eye Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Griffin Eye Center
    900 Medical Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 (843) 449-6414
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Grand Strand Medical Center
  Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Cataract
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 145 ratings
    Patient Ratings (145)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 17, 2022
    I recently had cataracts removed from both eyes. The experience was both professional & pleasant. Everyone made me feel comfortable and answered all my questions.
    Deborah Mansell — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Neil Griffin, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1285615369
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University Of Md Med Sys
    Residency
    Internship
    Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffin works at Griffin Eye Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Griffin's profile.

    Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Cataract, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    145 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

