Dr. Neil Griffin, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Griffin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
Dr. Griffin works at
Locations
Griffin Eye Center, 900 Medical Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had cataracts removed from both eyes. The experience was both professional & pleasant. Everyone made me feel comfortable and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Neil Griffin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1285615369
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University Of Md Med Sys
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
