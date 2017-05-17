Dr. Grieshop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Grieshop, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Grieshop, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Hays Medical Office Building 11180 Seton Pkwy Ste 220, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 504-0866
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. He saved my daughter's life. He is knowledgeable, personable , and pleasent. I would recommend Dr. Grieshop to anyone.
About Dr. Neil Grieshop, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grieshop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grieshop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grieshop speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grieshop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grieshop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grieshop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grieshop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.