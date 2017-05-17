See All General Surgeons in Kyle, TX
Dr. Neil Grieshop, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neil Grieshop, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Grieshop works at Seton Family of Doctors in Kyle, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hays Medical Office Building 1
    1180 Seton Pkwy Ste 220, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 504-0866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Traumatic Brain Injury
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Traumatic Brain Injury
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 17, 2017
    Wonderful doctor. He saved my daughter's life. He is knowledgeable, personable , and pleasent. I would recommend Dr. Grieshop to anyone.
    Phyllis Robertson in Acton, California — May 17, 2017
    About Dr. Neil Grieshop, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669487401
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • IU Health University
    Medical Education
    • University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grieshop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grieshop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grieshop works at Seton Family of Doctors in Kyle, TX. View the full address on Dr. Grieshop’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grieshop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grieshop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grieshop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grieshop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

