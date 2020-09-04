See All Plastic Surgeons in Prairieville, LA
Dr. Neil Goodman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Goodman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.

Dr. Goodman works at Neil C Goodman MD PC in Prairieville, LA with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bone & Joint Clinic of Prairieville
    16158 Airline Hwy Ste 73, Prairieville, LA 70769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 774-6327
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    New Radiance Cosmetic Center
    11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave Ste 1105, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 776-0116
  3. 3
    Smart Liposuction Palm Beach
    3901 Design Center Dr Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 318-7895

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(30)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Sep 04, 2020
Great doctor. Great results - very friendly staff!!
— Sep 04, 2020
Photo: Dr. Neil Goodman, MD
About Dr. Neil Goodman, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1598707416
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Jacobi/Einstein
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Miami School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Neil Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

