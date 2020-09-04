Dr. Neil Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Goodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Goodman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
Dr. Goodman works at
Locations
1
Bone & Joint Clinic of Prairieville16158 Airline Hwy Ste 73, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (833) 774-6327Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
New Radiance Cosmetic Center11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave Ste 1105, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 776-0116
3
Smart Liposuction Palm Beach3901 Design Center Dr Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 318-7895
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Great results - very friendly staff!!
About Dr. Neil Goodman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1598707416
Education & Certifications
- Jacobi/Einstein
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.