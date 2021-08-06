Dr. Neil Gonter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Gonter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Internal Medicine1415 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I would definitely recommend Dr. Gonter to my family and friends. He spent a great deal of time with me during my first visit. He answered all of my questions. He is knowledgeable, professional and personable.
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1760465579
- SUNY Downstate
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Rheumatology
Dr. Gonter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonter accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.