Overview

Dr. Neil Goldstein, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Goldstein works at Pedes Orange County in Irvine, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Spider Veins and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.