Dr. Neil Goldhaber, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Neil Goldhaber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Goldhaber works at Palm Beach Sinus Center in Wellington, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Ear Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida PA
    1395 S State Road 7 Ste 350, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 734-3636
    Palm Beach Sinus Center
    10075 S Jog Rd Ste 309, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 734-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Earwax Buildup

Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (42)
    Jun 02, 2022
    Cured my ear infection that allowed me to hear again
    Liz — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Neil Goldhaber, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1114093598
    Education & Certifications

    • NY EE Infirm
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
