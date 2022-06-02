Overview

Dr. Neil Goldhaber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goldhaber works at Palm Beach Sinus Center in Wellington, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.