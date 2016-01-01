Dr. Neil Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Goldberg, MD is a dermatologist in Bronxville, NY. Dr. Goldberg completed a residency at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He currently practices at Bronxville Internal Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Goldberg is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Neil Goldberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831272269
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
