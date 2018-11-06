Dr. Neil Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Goldberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from State University - New York-Stony Brook and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
-
1
Academy Park Pediatrics - Lakewood7373 W Jefferson Ave Ste 102, Lakewood, CO 80235 Directions (303) 963-0733
-
2
Highlands Ranch4185 E Wildcat Reserve Pkwy Ste 230, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Directions (303) 963-0734
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
We have been with Academy PArkl Pediatrics for 12 years and all of their doctors are top notch, down to earth and compassionate doctors. We especially appreciate Dr. Goldberg! He listens and will go the extra mile whenever needed! THANK YOU!!!
About Dr. Neil Goldberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1821083742
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Campus
- State University - New York-Stony Brook
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.