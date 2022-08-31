Dr. Neil Goldberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Goldberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Goldberg, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry in Des Moines, Iowa and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Honorhealth7400 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Scottsdale Healthcare Corp.10200 N 92nd St Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 882-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Writing a note like this is an extreme pleasure . I’ve known Dr Goldberg for years and each visit has been very helpful and he shows caring for the patient. I strongly appreciate his time and am thankful for all of his deep concern and his assistance for my better health. Thank you very much Dr Goldberg
About Dr. Neil Goldberg, DO
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1184612251
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Kennedy Mem Hospital At Saddle Brook
- Community Hospital S Broward
- University of Medicine and Dentistry in Des Moines, Iowa
- Albright College, Reading Pa
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
