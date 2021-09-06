Dr. Neil Gildener-Leapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gildener-Leapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Gildener-Leapman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Gildener-Leapman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gildener-Leapman works at
Locations
Trauma General Surgery50 New Scotland Ave Fl 4, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5575
Kingston Multispecialty1561 Ulster Ave Ste 301, Lake Katrine, NY 12449 Directions (845) 339-6755
Department of Otolaryngology200 Lothrop St Ste 519, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-4654
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Gildener-Leapman was exceptional in his care of my wife. He is very smart and he is honest (which isn't that common in this day and age of a money hungry medical community!) He took the time to actively listen to our concerns and I didn't feel at all rushed. Overall, a good and helpful treatment.
About Dr. Neil Gildener-Leapman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
