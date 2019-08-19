See All Otolaryngologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Neil Giddings, MD

4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Giddings, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Giddings works at Columbia Surgical Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spokane Ear, Nose & Throat
    217 W Cataldo Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 (509) 624-2326
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Dizziness
Conductive Hearing Loss
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cholesteatoma
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Adenoidectomy
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Bone Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hyperacusis
Labyrinthitis
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Nosebleed
Orbital Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Swimmer's Ear
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2019
    I felt very comfortable with Dr. Giddings. He wrote down everything for me since I can't hear anything. He answered my questions clearly for me to understand. I highly recommend him to anyone with any kind of hearing loss. Gail Geaudreau Ps: My only complaint is both times when I checked in, the receptionist did not ask for payment of my copay. Both times after my appt I had to go back to the check in area and wait in line again to remind them that they did not ask for my copayment earlier.
    Gail Geaudreau in Oldtown, ID — Aug 19, 2019
    About Dr. Neil Giddings, MD

    Specialties
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1124078225
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • House Ear Inst
    Residency
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ohio Medical College - Toledo
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Giddings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giddings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giddings has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giddings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giddings works at Columbia Surgical Specialists in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Giddings’s profile.

    Dr. Giddings has seen patients for Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giddings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Giddings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giddings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giddings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giddings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

