Dr. Neil Ghodadra, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neil Ghodadra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ghodadra works at The Orthohealing Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthohealing Center
    10780 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-5404
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Spine and Pain LLC
    2525 W Greenway Rd Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 640-0513

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 22, 2022
    Had rotator cuff surgery, minimally invasion. Not only was surgery complete success, but pin size scars only. Perfect for summer strapless dress lol. Went back for frozen shoulder on other side which was treated by marvelous pt and an injection. He is an amazing Ortho, recommend to everyone.
    GG — May 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Neil Ghodadra, MD
    About Dr. Neil Ghodadra, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1811144561
    Education & Certifications

    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Ghodadra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghodadra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghodadra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghodadra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghodadra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghodadra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghodadra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghodadra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

