Dr. Gheewala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Gheewala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Gheewala, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gheewala works at
Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 301, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular126 S Coronado Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Onecare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is great, and conscious of covid protocols. I am comfortable and happy with PimaHeart.
About Dr. Neil Gheewala, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1952562647
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gheewala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gheewala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gheewala has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gheewala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gheewala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gheewala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gheewala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gheewala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.