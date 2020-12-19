Overview

Dr. Neil Ghany, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Ghany works at Sports & Orthopedic Center Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL, Deerfield Beach, FL and Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.