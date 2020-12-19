Dr. Neil Ghany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Ghany, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Ghany, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Ghany works at
Locations
Spine & Orthopedic Center - Boca Raton9325 Glades Rd Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (888) 409-8006Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Spine & Orthopedic Center - Plantation8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (888) 409-8006
Spine & Orthopedic Center280 SW Natura Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (888) 409-8006Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Spine and Orthopedic Center983 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (888) 409-8006Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been bowling and working 40+ hours a week of manual labor with no issues since his proximal row carpectomy with Dr. Ghany following his kienbocks diagnosis in 2016. Dr. Ghany also took care of my grandmother for an "on call" situation. She had an open fracture of the left tibia fibula. He did an open debridement and internal fixation. Following surgery and physical therapy she was back to base line activity.
About Dr. Neil Ghany, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System/Department Of Orthopaedics
- SUNY At Downstate New York
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Ny
- New York University School of Medicine
- The Cooper Union For The Advancement Of Science and Art
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghany has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghany works at
Dr. Ghany has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghany. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.