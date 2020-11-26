Overview

Dr. Neil Gershman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Gershman works at Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.