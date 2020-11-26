Dr. Neil Gershman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gershman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Gershman, MD
Dr. Neil Gershman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida9600 W Sample Rd Ste 400, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 753-5770
Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida2021 E Commercial Blvd Ste 302, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 492-5525
Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida660 Glades Rd Ste 130, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 368-2915
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851389985
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Montefiore Med Center
- Evanston Hospital Northwestern University
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Gershman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gershman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gershman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gershman works at
Dr. Gershman has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gershman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gershman speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershman.
