Dr. Neil Gershman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Neil Gershman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Gershman works at Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida
    9600 W Sample Rd Ste 400, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 753-5770
  2. 2
    Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida
    2021 E Commercial Blvd Ste 302, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 492-5525
  3. 3
    Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida
    660 Glades Rd Ste 130, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-2915

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Animal Allergies
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • MedCare International
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Total Health Choice
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 26, 2020
    Very helpful
    Mildred — Nov 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Neil Gershman, MD
    About Dr. Neil Gershman, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851389985
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Gershman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gershman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gershman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gershman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gershman has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gershman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershman.

