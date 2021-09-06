Overview

Dr. Neil Furman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Furman works at Soffer Health Institute in Aventura, FL with other offices in North Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.