Overview

Dr. Neil Friedman, MB CHB is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Cape Town and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Friedman works at MAIN BUILDING in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Palsy and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.