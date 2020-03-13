Dr. Neil Floch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Floch, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
Fairfield County Bariatric & Surgical Specialists148 East Ave Ste 3A, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 852-3050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fairfield County Bariatrics & Surgical Specialists, P.C.2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 100, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 256-9707
Stamford Office778 Long Ridge Rd Ste 101, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 348-0589
New London Office125 Shaw St, New London, CT 06320 Directions (860) 442-0480
- Norwalk Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Floch makes you feel so comfortable and welcoming and his staff are amazing.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Tufts Univ
- General Surgery
Dr. Floch has seen patients for Obesity, and more.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Floch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
